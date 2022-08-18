SSSC paper leak: No one will be spared, says Dhami

Uttarakahnd Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the investigation into the state Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak will continue until the last person involved in this is caught.

Meanwhile, the STF investigating the case arrested one more person, identified as Ankit Ramola, a resident of Uttarkashi. Ramola is close to arrested Uttarkashi district panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat, the main accused in the case, according to a senior official. Rawat was arrested by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly taking money from candidates for providing solved question papers in the graduation level examination held on December 4 and 5 last year.

The BJP expelled him from the party after his arrest. So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case. ''No one will be spared and if further investigation is required, the government is ready for that,'' the chief minister said. Asked about relations of Hakam Singh with several politicians and officials, Dhami said if any person commits a crime, action will be taken against him. On the other hand, targeting the BJP over the arrest of Hakam Singh, the main opposition Congress said arresting small fish in the case will prove nothing. State Congress president Karan Mahra said the chief minister constituted an SIT due to the opposition’s pressure.

