Maharashtra Independent MLA wants anti-defection law scrapped

Former Maharashtra minister and Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu on Thursday said the anti-defection law should be scrapped as it prohibits legislators from opposing parties in case ''anti-people'' decisions are taken by them.

The MLA from the Achalpur constituency in the Vidarbha region has backed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde since his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June which subsequently brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The anti-defection law should be removed at once. I can not even speak against the policies of my party if those are going against the interests of my region and if the party has erred. What is this arrangement? Are we not accountable to the people who have voted for us?'' Kadu said in the Assembly.

He was participating in a discussion in the Lower House on a resolution moved by the Opposition on the plight of farmers affected by the recent floods in parts of the state.

Kadu, who was a Minister of State in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, switched sides following the revolt by Shinde and backed the CM.

Seen as a member of the Shinde camp, the controversial Independent MLA, was, however, not inducted into the state Cabinet when it was expanded for the first time on August 9.

Taunting the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Kadu said despite ''wrong policies being implemented in front of us, we can not speak against them.'' “We cannot speak because we want a Cabinet berth. But if we do not raise our voice, then where will the voter who has voted for us will go?'' asked the former minister.

“Whether it is the Congress, the NCP, the BJP or the Sena, we have seen every government. But homeless do not get houses, farmers continue to raise demands. These all parties are guilty and even us, who support these parties, are guilty,'' Kadu said.

