LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Paraguay VP backtracks on resignation amid U.S. graft allegations

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Paraguay VP backtracks on resignation, awaiting details on U.S. corruption allegation ASUNCION - Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez has reversed a decision announced last Friday to quit, saying he was waiting for the United States to give more details about its allegation of "significant corruption" against him.

Velazquez, who was also a presidential candidate, was cited by the U.S. State Department on Aug. 12. An associate of Velazquez' had offered a public official a $1 million bribe to "obstruct an investigation that threatened the Vice President and his financial interests," the department said. Velazquez denied the accusation.

Colombian guerilla group frees six soldiers ahead of planned peace talks Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) has freed six captive soldiers as a "unilateral humanitarian gesture" of goodwill, it said in a statement widely cited in local media, ahead of planned peace talks with the new government.

The leftist guerrilla group, which had reportedly held the prisoners for several days, hailed efforts by President Gustavo Petro to resume the dialogue which had been suspended by former President Ivan Duque in 2019. Argentina's new economy chief to visit Washington for talks

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's new economy minister, Sergio Massa, will travel to the United States next month to meet with finance leaders at the International Monetary Fund as he attempts to address a severe economic slump fueled by sky-high inflation. Massa, who took the helm as economy chief two weeks ago, will also meet with officials at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the White House, and private banks.

Brazil's Bolsonaro chases YouTuber who called him a 'coward' Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro chased a critic who was filming and taunting him outside the presidential residency and tried to snatch his phone off him, in a video published by Brazilian news portal G1.

The video shows Bolsonaro getting out of his car and chasing YouTuber Wilker Leãoas, who called him a "bastard" and a "coward", before bodyguards intervened. Bolsonaro, who is lagging in opinion polls for an election in October, was previously accused by police of COVID-linked scaremongering, including falsely suggesting people who got vaccinated risked contracting AIDS.

Years of political crises in Peru finally hitting economy LIMA - Peruvians have seen seven presidents since 2011, and four former leaders detained or wanted on corruption allegations. Yet, in the same period Peru has held onto the unlikely title of the fastest growing major economy in Latin America.

That period of standout growth is set to end this year, an analysis of World Bank data and International Monetary Fund forecasts shows, with Colombia claiming the top spot, as a decade of increasingly disruptive political finally hits Peru. Peru walks back decision to recognize Western Sahara

Peru has reversed its decision to recognize the independence of Western Sahara, following a phone call with the foreign minister of Morocco, which claims the territory, Peru's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Andean country had first recognized the disputed North African territory, dubbed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, in September last year. (Compiled by Steven Grattan, Isabel Woodford and Sarah Morland Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)