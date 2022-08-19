CBI raid reward for good performance: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally. He said there were CBI raids before and nothing will come this time as well.

The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

''The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish. ''CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)