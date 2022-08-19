Left Menu

Germany's Scholz faces grilling over role in tax scam

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 17:33 IST
Germany's Scholz faces grilling over role in tax scam
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear on Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers' questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city.

Political opponents have called on Scholz to provide more information about meetings he had in 2016 and 2017 with private bank MM Warburg which faced demands to repay millions of euros in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades.

Scholz has previously stated that he doesn't remember details of the meetings, but denies that he intervened to get Hamburg officials to drop the repayment demands.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the center-right Christian Democrats said he didn't believe Scholz's memory lapses.

"When you're talking about a tax demand in the three-figure millions concerning such a big bank in your own city, then you don't forget what was said during the conversation," Merz told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.

Dozens of bankers are being investigated in connection with so-called cum-ex share transactions that are said to have cost the German state billions of euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022