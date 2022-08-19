Like Krishna, Modi is trying to end nepotism, says former Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala

Former Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday said like Lord Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to end nepotism.

The former Gujarat minister was speaking to reporters here during a procession taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

“Prime Minister Modi is working to make India and its culture a success. On August 15, he told the country that we have to make India corruption-free, we have to empower women, and also warned against nepotism,” Vala said.

“Modi is working to end Bhai-Bhatijawad (nepotism) in the country the same way Lord Krishna did. Krishna fought against irreligious people and did not even spare his relatives who were doing the wrong things, he killed Kans and Shishupal,'' he said.

Modi was doing the ''same work'', Vala added.

In his speech on August 15 from the Red Fort, the prime minister had flagged corruption and nepotism as the main issues concerning India. He had also spoken about the need to empower women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)