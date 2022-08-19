Left Menu

Like Krishna, Modi is trying to end nepotism, says former Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala

On August 15, he told the country that we have to make India corruption-free, we have to empower women, and also warned against nepotism, Vala said.Modi is working to end Bhai-Bhatijawad nepotism in the country the same way Lord Krishna did.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:14 IST
Like Krishna, Modi is trying to end nepotism, says former Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday said like Lord Krishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to end nepotism.

The former Gujarat minister was speaking to reporters here during a procession taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

“Prime Minister Modi is working to make India and its culture a success. On August 15, he told the country that we have to make India corruption-free, we have to empower women, and also warned against nepotism,” Vala said.

“Modi is working to end Bhai-Bhatijawad (nepotism) in the country the same way Lord Krishna did. Krishna fought against irreligious people and did not even spare his relatives who were doing the wrong things, he killed Kans and Shishupal,'' he said.

Modi was doing the ''same work'', Vala added.

In his speech on August 15 from the Red Fort, the prime minister had flagged corruption and nepotism as the main issues concerning India. He had also spoken about the need to empower women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022