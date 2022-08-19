Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL77 RAID-SISODIA-LDALL REAX AAP targets Modi government over CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM Sisodia's home, BJP hits back with corruption allegations New Delhi: The AAP and the BJP on Friday crossed swords over the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence here with the former claiming the Modi government is ''scared'' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ''growing popularity'' and the agency was acting on ''orders from above''.

DEL76 NYT-STORY-LD CLARIFICATION Story on Delhi education system based on impartial, on-the-ground reporting: NYT New Delhi: The New York Times story on Delhi's education system was based on ''an impartial and on-the-ground reporting'', the American newspaper said on Friday, rejecting the paid news charge.

DEL78 TR-BSF-LD GUNBATTLE Tripura: BSF jawan killed in gunbattle with militants at India-Bangladesh border Agartala: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed in a fierce gunbattle with suspected NLFT militants at the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura's Kanchanpur sub-division on Friday, officials said.

DEL68 BIZ-LD RBI-MPC MINUTES Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high; policy measures to remain calibrated, measured: RBI Guv at MPC meet Mumbai: With the price situation remaining at ''unacceptably and uncomfortably'' high level, members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee underlined the need for preventing upward drift of inflation and bringing it down to the target band, as per minutes of its recent policy meeting. DEL61 RAIL-IRCTC-DATA MONETISATION Rlys floats tender for consultant to monetise customer data, may withdraw it over privacy concerns New Delhi: The Railways has floated a tender to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data with the aim to generate revenue up to Rs 1,000 crore, but sources said it may be withdrawn amid concerns over privacy issues.

DEL60 JDU-LD LALAN Nitish as opposition's prime ministerial face an option if other parties want: JD(U) president New Delhi: Amid the buzz that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may emerge as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate, his party Janata Dal (United) said on Friday that this is an option if other parties want.

By Kumar Rakesh BOM29 MH-2ND LD DAHI HANDI Dahi Handi celebrated with fervour in Maha after two years; 78 Govindas injured in Mumbai Mumbai: `Dahi Handi', part of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities, was celebrated with extra fervour across Maharashtra on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus of two years.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-FREEBIES Parties be asked to furnish economic impact assessment of poll promises, beneficiaries to EC: Petitioner to SC New Delhi: Political parties may be directed to give information to the Election Commission about the economic impact assessment of their poll promises or policies and the expected number of beneficiaries, according to a PIL in the Supreme Court on Friday opposing irrational handouts.

LGD8 DL-HC- SHAMSHERA Delhi HC allows OTT release of Shamshera subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs 1 crore New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Shamshera' on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs one crore with its registry.

FOREIGN FGN42 UK-VIRUS-STUDY COVID infectiousness lasts more than 5 days, UK study finds London: Most people with even mild COVID-19 are still infectious five days after symptoms begin, a new real-world study authored by an Indian-origin scientist in the UK has found.

By Aditi Khanna FGN38 US-GANDHI-STATUE-LD VANDALISED Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised in possible hate crime New York: In a possible hate crime, a group of six unidentified persons destroyed a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a sledgehammer at a Hindu temple here after vandalising it earlier this month.

By Yoshita Singh FGN37 CHINA-JAISHANKAR-LD REAX China backs Jaishankar's remarks on Asian Century, says talks to resolve border standoff 'effective' Beijing: China on Friday concurred with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's observation that an Asian Century cannot happen if India and China don't join hands and emphasised that the two countries have ''far more common interests than differences.'' By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD14 SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-TEAM England Tour: Jhulan back in ODI squad, uncapped Kiran Navgire picked for T20Is New Delhi: Veteran pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami made a comeback in the Indian women's ODI squad for the tour of England which also saw hard-hitting Women's T20 Challenge sensation Kiran Navgire receiving a maiden call-up in the shortest format.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)