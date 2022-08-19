Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips weekly meet with LG Saxena

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:37 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday skipped his weekly meeting with LG VK Saxena amid the escalated tensions over a CBI raid on his deputy Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources claimed that no meeting was scheduled due to Janmashtami festival.

Sources in the LG's office confirmed that the Delhi chief minister did not meet the Lt Governor.

It was second time that Kejriwal skipped his weekly Friday meeting with Saxena.

Last month, the Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor had skipped Friday meeting with the LG on July 22, after a CBI probe was recommended by Saxena into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The policy was implemented by the Kejriwal government with opening of liquor vends across the city by private parties selected through open auction, on November 17, 2021.

After remaining absent in the July 22 meeting, Kejriwal had also skipped a tree plantation programme on July 24 at Asola Bhati Mines where the Lieutenant Governor was present.

The CBI conducted a raid at 31 locations across the country, including at Sisodia's residence, over alleged irregularities in execution of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI has also registered a case in the matter against 15 people including Sisodia, several Excise officials and liquor traders.

