Telangana: CPI to support TRS in Munugode bypoll, says it wants to avoid split in votes

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI The CPI in Telangana on Saturday decided to extend support to the ruling TRS in the bypoll to Munugode assembly constituency when it is held.

CPI Telangana unit's Assistant Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy attended a public meeting of TRS, addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Munugode in Nalgonda district, and declared his party's support to the TRS.

He hit out at the BJP over its alleged sale of PSUs and other ''anti-people and pro-corporate'' policies.

His party chose not to contest to avoid a split in votes and to not let the BJP gain strength in the constituency, the CPI leader indicated.

The CPI has been a force to reckon with in Nalgonda district. It had won Munugode seat five times in the past with Palla Venkat Reddy himself representing the constituency earlier.

The BJP which does not have any strength in Munugode is trying to gain foothold by fielding K Rajgopal Reddy, whose resignation has necessitated the bypoll, the CPI leader claimed.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the dates for the bypoll. A byelection to a parliamentary or legislative seat should be held within six months from the time the seat becomes vacant.

Rajgopal Reddy had recently quit the Congress and his post, saying that only the BJP can put an end to the family rule of TRS in the state.

Rajgopal Reddy would be joining the BJP at a public meeting to be addressed by top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Munugode on Sunday. He is expected to seek re-election on a BJP ticket.

