Amit Shah to address public meeting in bypoll-bound Munugode on Aug 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be participating in a public rally on Sunday at Munugode in Nalgonda district of Telangana, which is to go for bypoll following the resignation of sitting Congress legislator K Rajagopal Reddy.

The rally comes a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressed a public rally on Saturday in the constituency of Munugode, indicating TRS party’s preparedness for the byelection.

Rajagopal Reddy would be joining the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at the meeting-‘Munugodu Samara Bheri,’ said Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Telangana, in a press release.

''The BJP has taken a ''sankalp'' (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule,'' Chugh said.

Commenting on KCR's meeting today, the BJP leader said it is a moral victory for the saffron party as it compelled the Chief Minister to leave the farmhouse to hold a meeting in Munugode.

