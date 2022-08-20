Left Menu

OPS wants party unity despite humiliation by AIADMK leaders, says son OP Ravindranath

Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Ravindranath on Saturday said that his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wants the AIADMK to unite in order to take on the might of the ruling DMK.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-08-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 23:18 IST
OPS wants party unity despite humiliation by AIADMK leaders, says son OP Ravindranath
O Panneerselvam, met his supporters, at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Theni Lok Sabha MP OP Ravindranath on Saturday said that his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wants the AIADMK to unite in order to take on the might of the ruling DMK. "At the AIADMK general council meeting in Chennai, O Panneerselvam received humiliation from a number of leaders. Regardless of such insults, OPS has urged everyone to come together in order to maintain the party's unity," Ravindranath said.

Theni's Lok Sabha representative added that he was open to accepting the BJP's offer of a position in the Union Cabinet. "The BJP administration in Tamil Nadu wanted to make me a Union minister. I was also willing to accept a position in the Union Cabinet because the AIADMK hasn't had a seat there since 1998, but Edappadi K Palaniswami spoiled the opportunity given to me by saying that if I give a ticket as a Union minister, there will be trouble within the party, so I have to give two Cabinet tickets," Ravindranath said.

Due to the AIADMK split, the party lost its chance to win the last Assembly elections. Panneerselvam wants AIADMK to unite in order to defeat Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he said. Panneerselvam accompanied late Jayalalithaa at all times, beginning with her appointment as general secretary and ending with her passing. In other words, OPS has grown more assured. As a result, Jayalalitha appointed OPS as Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier reacting to AIADMK expelling Ravindranath, Panneerselvam said 'removing Ravindranath is a complete dictatorship'. "In the last General Election 2019, OP Ravindranath won and that is the only seat where AIADMK won. Removing the Theni Lok Sabha MP is a complete dictatorship," said Pannerselvam, father of OP Ravindranath.

On Wednesday, OPS paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial in Chennai. On the same day, the Madras High Court, in the case of the AIADMK General Council meeting, ruled in favour of OPS.

Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court ordered in the favour of Panneerselvam, which meant that the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as an interim general secretary during the July 11 general council meeting will not be valid. The court also ordered the conduct of a fresh general council meeting of the AIADMK.

Paneerselvam had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022