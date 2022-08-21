Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them as they mark the 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

Russia accuses Kyiv of poisoning some of its soldiers in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned meat.

At least 32 people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites

At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said. Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province of Gaziantep said. Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment.

Scholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on the second anniversary of his attempted poisoning and denounced Russia's clampdown on freedom of speech. In a video message on Saturday, Scholz said he had spoken with Navalny while he was recovering in hospital in Berlin and found him to be a brave man who wanted to return to Russia to fight for democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

At least 12 killed as Somalia hotel siege enters second day

At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, seizing hostages whom authorities were still battling to free 24 hours later, an intelligence officer said on Saturday. The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire. Somalia's al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility.

Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel - AFP tweet

Somali forces have ended the siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the AFP news agency said in a tweet on Saturday, citing a security commander. "The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning.

Peruvian ethnic nationalist leader who led uprising is released from prison

The Peruvian leader of a failed 2005 ethnic nationalist uprising was released from prison on Saturday after serving a sentence for leading the rebellion, roiling Peru with the possibility he might re-emerge as an influential political leader. Antauro Humala, 59, the brother of former President Ollanta Humala, is the leader of the so-called Ethnocacerist movement, which advocates for marginalized indigenous Peruvians to seize power.

Colombia suspends ELN rebel arrest warrants, extradition orders to restart peace talks

Colombia's new president said Saturday he was suspending arrest warrants and extradition requests for members of the left-wing guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) in an effort to restart peace talks to end nearly 60 years of war.

The announcement is part of a principal campaign promise by newly elected Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 insurgency, who took office on Aug. 7 on pledges to bring "total peace" to the Andean country.

Mexico arrests former top prosecutor in 2014 missing students case

Mexican officials on Friday made the first high-level arrest in the notorious 2014 disappearance of 43 students, accusing a former top prosecutor of crimes in one of Mexico's worst human rights abuses that current officials have called a state crime. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo was arrested at his Mexico City home on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice in the abduction and disappearance of the student-teachers in the southwest state of Guerrero.

Body of Angolan ex-president arrives in Luanda amid tense election campaign

The body of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, arrived in the Angolan capital Luanda on Saturday evening, casting a new element into a tense election campaign. "The remains of José Eduardo dos Santos have arrived in Angola after a long waiting period," Marcy Lopes, a government minister, told reporters shortly after the casket, draped in the Angolan flag, was taken off the airplane.

