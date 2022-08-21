Amit Shah offers prayers at Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Hyderabad, to meet Jr NTR

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who landed here on Sunday, visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple here and offered prayers.Shah would address a public meeting in Munugode, about 85 km from here, in the evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who landed here on Sunday, visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple here and offered prayers.

Shah would address a public meeting in Munugode, about 85 km from here, in the evening. Munugode is set to go for a bypoll following the resignation of Congress legislator K Rajagopa Reddy.

Popular actor Jr NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson, who acted in the recent movie 'RRR', is also scheduled to meet Shah. It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is.

In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections before the State bifurcation, Jr NTR campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party. Later, he distanced himself from politics to focus on his career in filmdom.

After offering prayers at the temple, Shah visited the residence of N Satyanarayana, a BJP worker at Secunderabad. Shah was accompanied by Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the State BJP in a press release.

