Arun Upreti files nomination papers for Sikkim Assembly Speaker's post

Chief Minister and ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang told reporters that the reshuffle Upreti resigning from Ministry and LB Das from Speaker post was an internal arrangement within the party.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former minister Arun Upreti filed his nomination papers for the post of Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Sunday. Upreti accompanied by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with SKM legislators and a few BJP legislators went to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat and filed his papers for the post of speaker.

The post of Assembly speaker is now vacant as L B Das resigned from the post on August 16. The election for the new Speaker will be held on August 22. Upreti was elected from the Arithang constituency in the 2019 Assembly election. He was the Urban Development minister but resigned from the post on August 16.

“Due to internal party arrangements I decided to tender my resignation from the state Cabinet'', Upreti told reporters after filling his nomination papers.

''I have been loyal to the party, whatever post the party gives I think I can uphold it,'' said Upreti, who is also secretary general of the ruling SKM. Chief Minister and ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo Prem Singh Tamang told reporters that the reshuffle (Upreti resigning from Ministry and LB Das from Speaker post) was an internal arrangement within the party. This arrangement is only within the party. ''The BJP has no connection regarding the reshuffle,'' he told reporters, adding that the party decided for the reshuffle to give chance to LB Das to perform as a cabinet minister.

Tamang said, ''Arun Upreti is very loyal to the party. It is a promotion for him and the decision was taken by the party.'' The chief minister said till a new Urban Development minister is appointed he will he will look after the department.

