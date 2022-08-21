KCR family members attended meetings on Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma Sunday dragged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao into the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, claiming his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel here.

Verma said Telangana has a ''similar'' excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too.

''Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at Oberoi Hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi, along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,'' Verma alleged.

Reacting to Look Out Circulars issued by CBI against eight persons named in the FIR registered in the excise policy ''scam'' case, the BJP leader said two accused in the case fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter. ''The Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent others from fleeing,'' he said. Verma also alleged Sisodia and his wife spent around Rs 22 lakh on treatment at private hospitals between 2014 and 2021, not availing services of government hospitals. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP MP further said that Delhi government's excise policy was formulated in a suite of Oberoi Hotel in the city where meetings were held.

“These meetings were attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, excise commissioner, excise department officials, some liquor mafias, and KCR's family members, among others. First instalment of Rs 150 crore of the deal was given to Sisodia to increase the commission of liquor mafia by 10 per cent,” he alleged.

Verma also alleged that between the liquor mafia and the AAP government, Telangana CM KCR's daughter “K Kavitha acted as a middleman”.

He demanded that Sisodia should come clean on these allegations and apologise to the people for the “scam”.

K Kavitha is a member of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which is the ruling party in Telangana, and serving as member of Legislative Council - Kamareddy & Nizamabad.

There was no reaction from TRS.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is among 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also addressed the media and alleged that KCR's daughter “K Kavitha attended meetings” in the five star hotel on the excise policy in Delhi. “She (K Kavitha) was the one who brought liquor mafias from south India to Delhi. Advance money was paid for Goa and Punjab elections,” Sirsa alleged. Sirsa also accused the AAP government of providing benefits to liquor barons and alleged that it increased the commission of one of the liquor mafias from two per cent to 12 per cent without giving any valid reasons.

The BJP leader also alleged that there was “no auction done” for the wholesale liquor licences. Sirsa said that along with the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi, meetings of these liquor mafias were also held at the Hyatt Hotel in Chandigarh. After these meetings, AAP leaders implemented the same liquor policy in Delhi and Punjab, which is already being followed in Telangana, Sirsa claimed.

The CBI has also named two companies in the FIR.

The CBI's Friday raids came after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the excise policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

