Germany considering follow-up to 9-euro monthly transport pass - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called the monthly 9 euro ticket for public transport that his government introduced to help offset soaring inflation a "big success" and announced talks for a follow-up scheme. Transport Minister Volker Wissing will check with the country's 16 states - responsible for local transport - on how "comfort, usability and maybe also affordability" could be improved in public transport, Scholz said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called the monthly 9 euro ticket for public transport that his government introduced to help offset soaring inflation a "big success" and announced talks for a follow-up scheme. Germany's coalition government of Scholz's Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats introduced the tickets that cover all local and regional public transport nationwide for June, July and August as part of a series of measures to help households.

The 9 euro ticket compares with 86 euros for Berlin's inner city monthly public transport fare. Many citizens have urged the government to continue the scheme but Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP has said it would cost Germany 14 billion euros per year that would no longer be available for investments in, say, education.

The success of the ticket, though, showed many citizens simply wished for a simpler ticketing system, said Scholz at the government's open-door day. Transport Minister Volker Wissing will check with the country's 16 states - responsible for local transport - on how "comfort, usability and maybe also affordability" could be improved in public transport, Scholz said.

