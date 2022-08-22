CM Bommai's media coordinator Gurulingaswamy Holimath dead

Left Menu

The Media Coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Gurulingaswamy Holimath died due to a massive heart attack on Monday morning, official sources said.He was 47.Holimath had gone to a gymnasium in the morning at Nagarabhavi and complained of chest pain during a workout, the sources said.

The Media Coordinator of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Gurulingaswamy Holimath died due to a massive heart attack on Monday morning, official sources said.

He was 47.

Holimath had gone to a gymnasium in the morning at Nagarabhavi and complained of chest pain during a workout, the sources said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Holimath had been closely associated with Bommai. Prior to his role as Bommai's media coordinator, he had served in various publications.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.

