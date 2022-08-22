BJP foisting false cases on opposition leaders ahead of 2024 LS polls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP is foisting ''false'' cases on opposition leaders in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to divert people's attention from real issues such as price rise and unemployment, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday.

He also referred to ''similar tactics'' being used in Delhi, where he said the BJP-led Centre is not ready to acknowledge the improvement brought in the education sector by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite The New York Times lauding it.

''Why is the BJP already in the preparation mode for the 2024 election? False cases are being lodged against opposition leaders and action is being taken against them through government agencies.

''It is because they (BJP) do not have an answer to real issues such as inflation and unemployment. To divert people's attention as also to ensure that leaders do not raise their voice on these issues, false cases are being foisted on them and they are being sent to jail,'' Yadav told reporters here.

Continuing with his tirade against the BJP-led Centre, he said, ''Fake cases can be slapped on anyone. Look at Delhi. The New York Times has said that there has been an improvement in the education sector there, but the Centre is not able to accept it and a case was made out against them (AAP leaders).'' Yadav made the remarks in the wake of a case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief was here to meet the party MLA from Pholpur Pavai, Ramakant Yadav, who is in jail in a case of rioting. He alleged that the lawmaker was jailed in a case that is more than 20 years old at the behest of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

''He has been framed at the instance of the government, which does not want him to come out of jail,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding that similarly, another senior SP leader, Azam Khan, has also been framed in a false case.

''There are more leaders like them (Ramakant Yadav and Khan) in the state who have been framed,'' Yadav said while recalling a raid on a perfume manufacturer of Kannauj ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held earlier in the year, who he said was made out to be an SP supporter through the BJP's ''false propaganda'', though he claimed he was associated with the saffron party.

Yadav alleged that even journalists highlighting the wrongs of the BJP government are being framed in this manner.

Stressing that the rate of unemployment is very high in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief said 1.13 lakh youngsters in Farrukhabad have filled forms for recruitment into the armed forces as ''Agniveers'' and 1.1 lakh of them will not get the job.

On the defeat of the SP candidate in the recent bypoll to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, from where he had resigned after being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and his absence from the campaigning, Yadav did not make any direct comment.

A few days ago, the SP chief had blamed the Election Commission's (EC) ''dishonesty'' for the party's electoral loss in Azamgarh, Rampur as also in the state Assembly polls.

He said he has full faith in the people of Azamgarh that they will back his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Replying to a question, Yadav said the SP will take a major decision and will be seen standing against the government after the completion of its ongoing membership drive.

To another question, he alleged that the government at the Centre led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not working in accordance with the Constitution and encouraging privatisation, depriving the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Bahujan Samaj of the rights made available to them.

''If the government was concerned about them, why would it be outsourcing?'' he asked.

This was the SP chief's first visit to Azamgarh after the party's loss in the bypoll held in June-end.

The poll triumphs in the SP bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur gave a major boost to the saffron party ahead of the 2024 general election in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Buoyed by the victory in the two seats, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asserted that the BJP would win all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

