SP delegation meets UP police chief, alleges harassment of Azam Khan

A delegation of the Samajwadi Party on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, DS Chauhan, alleging harassment of party leader Azam Khan by the police.

The delegation comprising MLA Manoj Pandey, Ravidas Mehrotra, Fahim Ahmed and Arman Khan met the DGP on the direction of party president Akhilesh Yadav, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, Officials at DGP headquarters confirmed the meeting.

The memorandum alleged that SP leaders were being harassed by the police since the BJP has come to power in the state and said the administration must not be allowed to act with vengeance ''We appeal that the harassment of Azam Khan and his family by the police and local administration must be stopped immediately,''it said.

Khan, a former minister of Uttar Pradesh and sitting SP MLA from Rampur Sadar seat, was booked in about 90 cases on various charges including encroachment, illegal occupation, corruption and theft and was in Sitapur jail for 27 months. He was released on bail in May. Another FIR was registered against Khan for threatening the witnesses of a case in Rampur recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)