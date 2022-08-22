Fauci to step down as President Biden's chief medical adviser
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:42 IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden in December.
He would also step down as chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.
