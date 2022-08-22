Left Menu

Scuffle between BJYM and TRS workers in Hyderabad

A scuffle broke out between TRS workers and those of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, following a protest at the residence of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:59 IST
Visual from MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's residence. Image Credit: ANI
A scuffle broke out between TRS workers and those of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, following a protest at the residence of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday. The protest was being held by the members of BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha workers after some BJP leaders levelling allegations against Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. Kavitha, however, rubbished the charges and said would take legal action against those trying spread lies.

As per sources, TRS workers had gathered near MLC Kavitha's residence, where the scuffle broke out between the two sides. Later, the police intervened and took the situation under control.

Earlier on Monday, Kavitha stated that she will file a defamation case against Delhi BJP leaders - MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa over their allegations that she acted as a "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Kavitha said she will also move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

"The allegations made on me are completely baseless...I don't have any link with what was said in the Delhi Excise scam. They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," K Kavitha said. She further said that BJP is doing this because our chief minister KCR has been vocal in criticising the policies of the union government, and thus it is trying to malign the reputation of her family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

