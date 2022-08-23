Bolsonaro says he will respect Brazil election result if 'clean, transparent'
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he would respect the result of an October election regardless of the result, as long as the voting is "clean and transparent."
In an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional, a nightly newscast with the largest audience in Brazil, the far-right politician insisted without evidence there had been fraud in past Brazilian elections.
Opinion polls show Bolsonaro trailing in the presidential race to leftist rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
