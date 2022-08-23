Left Menu

HP CM made state BJP election steering committee head

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-08-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 06:56 IST
  Country:
  India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been appointed as the president of the state BJP election steering committee, the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.

Besides, former HP Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president, he added.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh within next four months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

