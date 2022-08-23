Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Paraguay

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy here in Paraguay with his counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola, expressing confidence that this new resident mission will take the bilateral relations to greater heights.Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, is also the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Paraguay, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy in Paraguay with FM Julio Cesar Arriola.

PTI | Asuncion | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:10 IST
EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Paraguay
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy here in Paraguay with his counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola, expressing confidence that this new resident mission will take the bilateral relations to greater heights.

Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region, is also the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Paraguay, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

''Jointly inaugurated the new Indian Embassy in Paraguay with FM Julio Cesar Arriola. Thank Minister of Interior @FedericoA_GF for his presence. A reiteration of our strong bilateral relationship and our long-standing multilateral cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.

''Confident that this new resident mission will take the India-Paraguay relations to greater heights,'' he tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Paraguay began functioning from January this year.

The establishment of a resident Indian Embassy will spur an expansion of the economic engagement between the two countries. Trade and investment will be the focus of the bilateral activities, he said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022