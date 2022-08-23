Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi calls on President Murmu

Updated: 23-08-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:43 IST
Sonia Gandhi calls on President Murmu
Sonia Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

''President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders.

