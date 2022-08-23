Sonia Gandhi calls on President Murmu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

''President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders.

