Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt announces new team of party office bearers

Shashank Rawat , Asha Nautiyal, Jogendra pundir, Rakesh Giri, Samir Arya, Rakesh Rana and Intezar Hussain have been appointed presidents of the partys Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and Minority Morcha, respectively.Balwant Singh Bhauryal, Kailash Sharma, Kuldip Kumar, Kalpana Saini, Neeru Devi, Mukesh Koli, Shailendra Bisht, Deshraj Karnawal have been made vice presidents.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:24 IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Tuesday announced his new team of state party office bearers, showing a preference for younger faces and women.

Bhat had been appointed as the state BJP chief on July 30 replacing Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik.

The average age of the new BJP team is 40-50, a party leader said.

The new appointments included seven presidents of different morchas, eight vice presidents, three general secretaries, eight secretaries, one office secretary, one media in-charge, one state cell in-charge and one state department in-charge. Shashank Rawat , Asha Nautiyal, Jogendra pundir, Rakesh Giri, Samir Arya, Rakesh Rana and Intezar Hussain have been appointed presidents of the party’s Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and Minority Morcha, respectively.

Balwant Singh Bhauryal, Kailash Sharma, Kuldip Kumar, Kalpana Saini, Neeru Devi, Mukesh Koli, Shailendra Bisht, Deshraj Karnawal have been made vice presidents. Khilendra Chaudhry, Rajendra Bisht and Aditya Kothari have been appointed general secretaries while Meena Gangola, Aditya Chauhan, Meera Raturi, Hema Joshi, Lilawati Rana, Rakesh Nainwal, Gurvinder Singh Chandok and Vikas Sharna have been appointed secretaries. Punit Mittal has been appointed treasurer and Saket Aggrawal co-treasurer.

Manveer Chauhan has been retained as the state BJP media in-charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

