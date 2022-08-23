Left Menu

'AAP volunteers' join Delhi BJP as rumours of rift gather strength

The matter is under probe by the CBI, which has over the past few days raided several officers places, including that of Sisodias, for incriminating elements.Several office bearers of AAP, including its East Delhi Lok Sabha unit in-charge Chandra Ketu Mishra, have joined the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:39 IST
'AAP volunteers' join Delhi BJP as rumours of rift gather strength
  • Country:
  • India

Several “AAP volunteers” on Tuesday joined the Delhi unit of BJP which has been accused to have been trying to woo the AAP members.

Welcoming the new entrants in the party fold, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that AAP volunteers quit the party in ''protest'' over charges of corruption in excise policy against the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Facing a CBI probe in the Delhi excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Monday claimed that he was ''offered the CM's post'' by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the saffron outfit.

The BJP and AAP have been locking horns over ''irregularities'' in the liquor policy of the Delhi government. The matter is under probe by the CBI, which has over the past few days raided several officers’ places, including that of Sisodia’s, for incriminating elements.

''Several office bearers of AAP, including its East Delhi Lok Sabha unit in-charge Chandra Ketu Mishra, have joined the BJP. They quit the AAP, troubled by scams and corruption of the Kejriwal government,'' the Delhi BJP president said.

Sisodia had earlier alleged that the BJP has been using the CBI to stop Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on a victorious run in the national capital and has emerged as a strong alternative to Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022