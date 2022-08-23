Left Menu

Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Kejriwal

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:37 IST
Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Kejriwal
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

He was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar.

Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him.

The central agency had raided Sisodia's residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022