Sisodia ready to go behind bars but won't bow down: AAP after ED registers money laundering case

After the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy, the AAP on Tuesday said it had to happen as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rejected the BJP's offer to join it to free himself from charges in the matter.

Sisodia is ready to go behind bars but he would not ''bow down'' before the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) added. Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the excise policy allegedly involving Sisodia and others.

The federal agency has filed the case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others. Reacting to the news about registration of the case by the ED, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, “This had to happen. They (from BJP) had threatened Manish ji that if he does not join the BJP, the ED case will also be registered and he will be sent to jail,” “Manish ji is ready to go to jail but not ready to bow down,” he added.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case last week and had covered the Delhi residence of Sisodia and several other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.

The ED will probe if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought out in November last year.

Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was ''offered the CM's post'' by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit AAP and joined the saffron party. The BJP hit back, accusing him of trying to deflect attention from the corruption charges.

