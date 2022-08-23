Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany her

Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022, Ramesh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 23:49 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany her
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday.

The party did not divulge any specific dates of travel or their places of visit but said Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally here on September 4, 2022.

''Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling with the Congress president, he said. ''Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022,'' Ramesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global
4
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022