One injured, six of new militant group nabbed in Assam

An alleged militant was injured in a gunfight with the police and six others were nabbed in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

According to Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the alleged militants belonged to a newly-formed group called National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong.

''Seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistol & started a new organisation... Six have been picked up,'' he said in a tweet.

The main person of the group, Pabitra Teron, has been injured in a shootout with police, Singh said, without divulging details such as when and where the encounter took place.

When contacted, a senior police official of Karbi Anglong district told PTI that the operation is still going on.

With this, at least 55 people have been killed and 142 injured in police action while the accused allegedly tried to flee from custody or attacked the personnel, since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)