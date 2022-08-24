TRS has conspired to trigger communal clashes to divert attention from allegations against KCR's family, claims T'gana BJP chief

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged the ruling TRS was hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad to divert people's attention from the allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family members.

Kumar, who was picked up by police during his Padayatra (foot march) earlier, said the chief minister is not stating the reason for ''stalling our Praja Sangrama Yatra.'' ''...chief minister has conspired to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad in the next couple of days on some pretext. This is 100 per cent true,'' he claimed.

This was to divert attention from the allegations of involvement in liquor trade against the family, he said in an apparent reference to the allegations against Rao's daughter K Kavitha, whom the saffron party had charged to be a 'middleman' in the now-scrapped Excise policy of the Delhi government. She has rejected the charges and is likely to sue those BJP leaders who had made the said charge against her.

However, there was no immediate response from the ruling TRS over Bandi Sanjay Kumar's allegation regarding communal riots.

Kumar was addressing a protest at his residence in Karimnagar against the alleged illegal arrests, attacks and severe repression unleashed by the Telangana government on the BJP leaders and cadres across the state.

Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, claimed he was taken into custody by police, disrupting his 'padayatra', from Jangaon district and shifted to his residence in Karimnagar to divert people's attention from the allegations against the family members.

His 'padayatra' has been going on democratically, he said.

Asserting there is no question of stopping his foot march, Kumar called upon BJP activists and people to make the public meeting to be addressed by BJP President J P Nadda on August 27 at Warangal successful.

The public meeting has been planned to conclude the third phase of Kumar's 'padayatra' which began on August 2.

Meanwhile, several party leaders, including MP K Laxman, held a protest at the BJP headquarters here against the alleged repression against party leaders and activists.

