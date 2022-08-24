UK PM Johnson pledges more military aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, promising a further package of military support. The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 200 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement. "The UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.
The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 200 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.
"The UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson, who has less than two weeks left as prime minister, said on Twitter. ($1 = 0.8504 pounds)
