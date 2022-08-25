Hemant Soren dismisses receiving any ECI reports

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday dismissed reports of receiving any communication from the Election Commission of India (ECI) or Governor with regards to his disqualification as an MLA on the office of profit matter. The Chief Minister's office released a statement after several media reports made the rounds that the ECI has sent a report to the governor about Hemant Soren's disqualification.

"The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to Honorable Governor -Jharkhand 'apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA'. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," read the statement. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais cleared the air surrounding Raj Bhawan receiving the opinion of ECI on CM Hemant Soren on the office of profit matter and said, "I do not know anything as of now about any order for me. I had gone to AIIMS for treatment, I can only say anything after I reach Rajbhawan."

The Jharkhand CM also launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused the BJP leaders of drafting the ECI reports themselves. "It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," added the statement.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had said that Soren losing his membership will be a matter of joy as BJP initiated the complaints against the state chief. "All the journalists have told me that he (Jharkhand CM) has lost his membership. That had been recommended to the Governor by the EC. As a BJP worker, it's a matter of joy because it's the BJP that had complained to the Governor. It is the day to celebrate," said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Nishikant Dubey asserted that Assembly should be dissolved and fresh elections should be conducted. "Hemant Soren (Jharkhand CM) should head towards mid-term polls, on moral grounds. Assembly should be dissolved and there should be elections in all 81 Assembly constituencies. BJP has been demanding this," he added.

The hearing in the Hemant Soren mine leasing case, in which the BJP has accused him of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA, was concluded in the ECI on Monday. The trail of events gained pace after Nishikant Dubey, BJP Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, tweeted that the letter from the ECI has reached the Raj Bhavan.

Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das also slammed the Soren government and said, 'Jharkhand had chosen JMM with a lot of hope and trust but ever since they came to power, they started looting the state's natural resources...If someone's responsible for what's happening today, it's Soren Govt itself. It's in trouble due to its own misdeeds." "Let's see what action Governor takes. Not only he (Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren) should be stripped of his membership but he should also be debarred. Action should be taken against him under PC Act as it's a matter of corruption. He misused his position," Das added.

(ANI)

