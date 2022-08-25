Das sworn in as Sikkim minister

L B Das, former Sikkim speaker, was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the council of ministers of the P S Tamang government.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Ganga Prasad at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of the chief minister, Speaker Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha, cabinet ministers, MLAs and the state MP and other dignitaries.

His portfolio is yet to be allotted.

