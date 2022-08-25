Left Menu

Das sworn in as Sikkim minister

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:13 IST
L B Das, former Sikkim speaker, was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the council of ministers of the P S Tamang government.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Ganga Prasad at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of the chief minister, Speaker Arun Upreti, Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha, cabinet ministers, MLAs and the state MP and other dignitaries.

His portfolio is yet to be allotted.

