BJP stages protests across Delhi over excise 'scam'

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday held protests across the city over the alleged liquor scam by the Arvind Kejriwal government, burning effigies of AAP leaders and charging them with trying to divert people's attention from the issue.

Participating in a protest at R K Ashram, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked what was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waiting for before sacking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the liquor scam, and minister Satyendar Jain who was in jail in a money laundering case.

''Kejriwal had once said that those who indulge in corruption are traitors of the country but now he has no answers for the corruption in his government's excise policy,'' Gupta said.

The BJP is asking why liquor manufacturers were allowed in retail trade, black-listed companies were given licences and fees worth crores of rupees were waived, he said.

Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi at a protest in C R Park attacked the Kejriwal government, saying it was busy minting money instead of helping the people of Delhi.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Kejriwal over his charge that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

''Kejriwal ji whether you were also offered the post of Prime Minister in 2024 by the BJP,'' Gambhir said in a tweet.

Kejriwal, who earlier in the day summoned all his MLAs for a meeting at his residence, charged that the BJP needed 40 AAP MLAs to topple his government. He said Rs 800 crore were parked away by the BJP to offer Rs 20 crore each to the MLAs of his party.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the resignation of Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, during a protest at Kasturba Nagar.

''AAP is indulging in blame game and spreading lies but it cannot escape its sins. Kejriwal government will have to answer the questions over irregularities in implementation of the excise Policy,'' he said.

The CBI is currently probing alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the Kejriwal government. Sisodia is one of the accused named in the CBI FIR.

The central agency had also raided Sisodia's residence on last Saturday. The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government after the recommendation of a CBI probe by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into its implementation.

