Left Menu

Sardesai takes swipe at Goa CM for ruling out foul play in Phogat's death early on

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:54 IST
Sardesai takes swipe at Goa CM for ruling out foul play in Phogat's death early on
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Thursday criticized Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for declaring prematurely that there was no foul play in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. As autopsy revealed injuries due to ''blunt force'' on her body, two of Phogat's associates were arrested Thursday for alleged murder, two days after her death.

Sardesai said the chief minister jumped the gun and his “uninformed and premature conclusions” put a question mark on the doctor prefix he uses before his name.

Sawant is an Ayurvedic doctor by training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022