Sardesai takes swipe at Goa CM for ruling out foul play in Phogat's death early on
Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Thursday criticized Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for declaring prematurely that there was no foul play in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. As autopsy revealed injuries due to ''blunt force'' on her body, two of Phogat's associates were arrested Thursday for alleged murder, two days after her death.
Sardesai said the chief minister jumped the gun and his “uninformed and premature conclusions” put a question mark on the doctor prefix he uses before his name.
Sawant is an Ayurvedic doctor by training.
