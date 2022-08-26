Left Menu

Brazil's Lula says will create measures against corruption if elected

Brazil's Lula says will create measures against corruption if elected

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said he will take new measures to investigate any crime related to corruption if elected in October's national election.

In an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional, a nightly newscast with the largest audience in Brazil, the candidate said any person in his government accused of corruption will be investigated and punished if proven guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

