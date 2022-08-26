Brazil's Lula says will create measures against corruption if elected
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said he will take new measures to investigate any crime related to corruption if elected in October's national election.
In an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional, a nightly newscast with the largest audience in Brazil, the candidate said any person in his government accused of corruption will be investigated and punished if proven guilty.
