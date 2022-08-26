Left Menu

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Currently he is in judicial custody.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was taken to the state-run J J Hospital here after he fainted in the prison on Friday, an official said.

Deshmukh, lodged in the Arthur Road prison here in an alleged corruption case, felt dizzy and fainted, a prison official said.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader also complained of chest pain. His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now. He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Currently he is in judicial custody.

