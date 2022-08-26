Congress had given Azad everything, says Kharge

Veteran Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday the party had given Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade association with the outfit, ''everything'' during his long innings, and his comments on Rahul Gandhi were ''not in good taste''.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the party had given Azad positions right from student days, in the Youth Congress, and in the organisation; he was also made Minister and AICC In-Charge of several States.

''The party has given him everything,'' Kharge told PTI reacting to the resignation of Azad from primary membership of the party. ''You (Azad) enjoyed (power) for long, and now you are finding fault?'', he said.

He termed Azad's comments on Rahul Gandhi as ''immature'' and ''not in good taste''.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the RSS-BJP and has been boldly taking on the government on the issue of inflation and unemployment, among others, Kharge said.

Asked if Azad's exit is a setback to the party, he said it may disturb some cadres but the Congressmen, wedded to the party ideology and those fighting against RSS-BJP, would not quit.

He said many big leaders had left the party in the past several decades but it has survived and it cannot be ''finished off.'' Kharge expressed disappointment over Azad's resignation.

''Leaving at this juncture will only strengthen the very fascist force which is out to destroy the social fabric and Constitution of India. A better decision should have been taken keeping the interest of the nation in mind,'' he tweeted.

When the country is facing difficult times, Kharge said Congress leaders and workers need to stay united and strengthen the party despite differences.

''Our actions should not weaken the Congress movement which has always stood by the nation in turbulent times,'' he added.

Hitting out at the Gandhis, Azad had said while Sonia Gandhi is just a nominal figurehead, all important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse “his security guards and PAs''. The former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also brought up Rahul Gandhi tearing up of a government ordinance in full public glare and in front of the media during the UPA rule and described that as ''one of the most glaring examples of immaturity.'' ''This 'childish' behaviour completely subverted the authority of the prime minister and the government of India. This one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014...,'' Azad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)