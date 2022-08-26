Left Menu

BJP chief J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana's Warangal tomorrow

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:34 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Warangal in Telangana on Saturday to mark the conclusion of the ongoing third phase of 'padayatra' of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The meeting assumes significance as top BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a public meeting in Telangana less than a week ago in connection with the Munugode assembly bypoll which would be held soon.

The BJP has been making efforts to emerge as the alternative to ruling TRS in next year's assembly polls.

The party is buoyed by its success in the Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly bypolls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections during the last two years.

Kumar's third phase of 'padayatra' began on August 2 from the temple town of Yadadri and it will conclude at the famous temple of Goddess Bhadra Kali in Warangal on Saturday.

The state BJP president had launched the first phase of his foot march from the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here in August last year.

Kumar, who is also an MP, began the second phase of 'padayatra' on April 14 this year, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, from the the Goddess Jogulamba temple at Alampur, and completed it on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

