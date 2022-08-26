Left Menu

Van crashes into Brussels sidewalk terrace; 3 injured

Police detained a suspect after a speeding van clipped a sidewalk terrace in the center of Brussels and slightly injured at least three people Friday. A number of people were very slightly injured and were treated on site without having to go to hospital, Baert told reporters.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:51 IST
Van crashes into Brussels sidewalk terrace; 3 injured
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Police detained a suspect after a speeding van clipped a sidewalk terrace in the center of Brussels and slightly injured at least three people Friday. The van's driver rode off after running into the some tables, said Willemien Baert, a spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor's office. “We are still assessing several possible motives,” she said. “The facts remind us of attacks such as we have seen abroad. But this is not the only motive we are looking at,” Baert said, adding that it could have been an accident. “A number of people were very slightly injured and were treated on site without having to go to hospital,” Baert told reporters. Security camera pictures showed the white van driving through a narrow side alley of the Rue Neuve shopping street and clipping, rather than driving into, a few tables as people scattered to safety.

In past years, authorities in Europe have determined that people who drove into crowded public areas and caused multiple casualties sometimes held extremist beliefs or had mental health problems. “We are in close contact with our security services and are following this from close by,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022