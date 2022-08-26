Amit Shah holds meeting with J&K BJP leaders

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting here with the party's core group members from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said organisational issues and the political situation in the Union territory were discussed in the meeting.

Shah asked state party leaders to work to further strengthen the organisation in both the regions of the erstwhile state, sources said.

There is a view that assembly elections in the Union territory could be held after the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

Sources have, though, discounted the possibility that the polls could be held this year.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders from there, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, MP Jugal Kishore and Shakti Raj Parihar, attended the meeting.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in the UT, and co-incharge Ashish Sood, also attended the meeting.

The meeting came on a day senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, quit the party.

However, BJP sources added that the leaders' meeting with Shah was pre-scheduled.

BJP leaders said the political situation in the state and the party's organisational affairs following the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir came up for discussion.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also held a meeting with Shah on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)