Left Menu

Police trying to hush up Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Cong leader Lobo, seeks CBI probe

The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-08-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 09:47 IST
Police trying to hush up Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Cong leader Lobo, seeks CBI probe
Late actor Sonali Phogat (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter. Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police.

"Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth,'' Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022