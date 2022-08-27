Amit Shah chairs crucial meet of J-K BJP unit to discuss political, organisational issues

Waiting for reporter's approval. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of Jammu & Kashmir BJP unit to discuss political and organisational issues on Friday.

BJP said that the meeting was planned one week ago only, and it was a coincidence that it happened on the same day when Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress. BJP State president Ravinder Raina said it was a significant meeting of over 2 hours, and all important issues concerning the state were discussed.

"We discussed about the political, organisational and security issues in J&K. Amit Shah Ji has directed the BJP members to spread information related to the beneficiary schemes of the Modi Government and keep on working for peace and development in J&K. We also suggested Amit Shah Ji to conduct big rallies in J&K with cabinet ministers. We also discussed the issue of targeted killings in the valley. He also thanked the residents of the valley, and especially the youth for making 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a huge success," Raina told ANI. Other than him, BJP leaders BL Santosh, Jugal Kishore, Jitendra Singh, Shakti Raj Parihar, Devendra Singh Rana, Tarun Chugh and Aashish Sood were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, on Friday, J&K Governor Manoj Sinha also had a meeting with Amit Shah. On Thursday, both Shah and Sinha also held a review meeting with the top officials of J&K. Raina said that BJP is ready for the Assembly elections in J&K, and as soon as the electoral process is complete, the elections will be held.

"The delimitation process has been completed, but currently the Election Commission (EC) is revising the electoral roll. The voter list is being revised, and some new polling booths are also to be made. The process will end around November 25. BJP is ready for the elections as soon as EC gives the nod," Raina said. The BJP leader also said that now Schedule Tribes (ST) will also get reservations in J&K elections, which was not the case earlier.

"Regarding the reservation of Assembly seats, the ST community didn't get it earlier. But, now after the abrogation of Article 370, all the laws of the nation are applicable here as well. Now, 6 assembly seats in Jammu and 3 in Kashmir valley will be reserved for the ST community. BJP State President also commented on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation and called it his internal matter.

"His resignation is an internal matter, regarding whether he will make a new party, or will join any other party. It will definitely have an effect on J&K because he is a senior leader and Congress will be at a loss," Raina commented. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Friday in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership of the party.

"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India," wrote Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

