PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 17:19 IST
BJP president J P Nadda in Tripura for 2 days
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura from Sunday during which he will address a public meeting and attend several party programmes.

Nadda will listen to Prime Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Sunday along with many state party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, the BJP said.

Besides chairing several party meetings over two days, the BJP chief will also a address a public meeting called 'Janajati Janasabha' in Khwumlung on Monday.

The assembly election in the northeast state is slated for early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

