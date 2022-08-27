BJP president J P Nadda in Tripura for 2 days

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tripura from Sunday during which he will address a public meeting and attend several party programmes.

Nadda will listen to Prime Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Sunday along with many state party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, the BJP said.

Besides chairing several party meetings over two days, the BJP chief will also a address a public meeting called 'Janajati Janasabha' in Khwumlung on Monday.

The assembly election in the northeast state is slated for early next year.

