Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's vigilance remand extended by 2 days

A court here on Saturday extended by two days the vigilance remand of former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu, arrested in an alleged food grain transportation tenders scam.

Ashu was produced before judicial magistrate Aarti Sharma here amid tight security arrangements.

The court extended Ashu's remand for two days though the vigilance bureau sought his custody for seven more days.

Earlier, the court had remanded the former minister to the custody of the vigilance bureau until August 27.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, who was food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government.

Ashu, who is the Congress' state unit working president, is alleged to be involved in a scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime. PTI COR CHS VSD SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)