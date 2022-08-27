Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM offers prayers at Vindhyavasini temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family members offered at the temple dedicated to Goddess Vindhyavasini here on Saturday afternoon. District Magistrate Pravin Kumar Lakshkar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra presented a photograph of Goddess Vindhyavasini to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family members offered at the temple dedicated to Goddess Vindhyavasini here on Saturday afternoon. ''For the first time, I got a chance to visit the 'darbaar' of Maa Vindhyavasini. Earlier, I had thought of visiting this place but it could not materialise. I prayed to the Goddess so that her benevolence showers upon our country and the state,'' he told reporters. District Magistrate Pravin Kumar Lakshkar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra presented a photograph of Goddess Vindhyavasini to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

