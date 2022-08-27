Left Menu

Dhami launches 'Pahadi Gamcha'

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:31 IST
Dhami launches 'Pahadi Gamcha'
Like the ‘Brahmakamal’ cap, Pahadi Gamcha will also become a symbol of Uttarakhand's identity, Dhami said while launching it from his official residence. Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched a ''Pahadi Gamcha'' manufactured by the Himalayan Centre.

Like the 'Brahmakamal' cap, Pahadi Gamcha will also become a symbol of Uttarakhand's identity, Dhami said while launching it from his official residence.

Founder and CEO of Himalayan Centre Samir Shukla thanked the Chief Minister for launching the product.

He said his efforts are directed towards getting national recognition for clothes and apparel unique to Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand's Brahmakamal cap gained much popularity during the run-up to the state assembly polls held in February this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing it at all his election meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022