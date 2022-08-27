CPI(M) district panel office attacked; RSS blamed

The CPI(M) district committee office here came under attack from unidentified people early Saturday and the act was condemned by the Left leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF convener E P Jayarajan.

While senior Left leaders claimed it was RSS which was behind the attack, the district BJP leadership denied the allegation.

Condemning the attack, Vijayan said a public opinion should be formed against those who target party offices and its workers.

The CPI(M) district committee office in the State capital was stoned by unidentified men.

The attack was carried out by a group of bike-borne men. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone-hurling, police said.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener alleged that ''RSS criminals'' were behind the attack and expressed hope that police would arrest them soon.

BJP district president V V Rajesh refuted the claim of the Left party. ''The attack by the Left party itself took place to divert the attention away from issues in that party,'' Rajesh told reporters here.

In a statement, Vijayan said, ''A strong public opinion should be formed against the attack on the party offices and workers. It's a move to destroy the peace. The police have been instructed to bring the culprits to book.'' The Chief Minister, who visited the district committee office, appealed to the people to remain calm.

Jayarajan said the Sangh Parivar elements were involved in 'destroying' the peace and harmony in society.

''It was the RSS which launched the attack. Stones were hurled at the car of the district secretary and it seems like the aim was to attack if someone came out of the office upon hearing the noises outside,'' Jayarajan said.

He further alleged that the BJP never allows the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to function properly and aims to create issues in the council meeting.

''When we undertook a march to explain the role of BJP in hampering the development prospects of Thiruvananthapuram, the RSS activists attacked our workers. They were expecting us to retaliate,'' Jayarajan added.

A Left corporator Gayathri Babu was on Friday attacked allegedly by RSS activists.

